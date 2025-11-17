Royal Blue Grocery to go cashless after armed robbery

The Brief Royal Blue Grocery is going cashless after a recent armed robbery The incident happened on Nov. 11 at the on Nueces and 4th Street location, with the robber taking about $2,000 in cash Back in September, the location on 3rd and Lavaca was hit by multiple break-ins in a matter of days



One of Austin’s most popular grocery chains is now making a big change to how it operates after one of its locations was robbed at gunpoint.

Royal Blue Grocery robbery

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, around 11:50 p.m., store video captured a suspect pacing in front of the Royal Blue Grocery on Nueces and 4th Street. He then reached for a gun in his bag and entered through the front door.

The suspect was seen pointing the gun directly at the cashier, demanding cash from the registers, as well as a safe hidden behind the counter. In just about 30 seconds, the suspect was in and out, taking off with about $2,000 in cash.

"It’s kind of a shock to the system for something like this to happen," says owner Craig Staley.

Dig deeper:

This is far from the first time that Royal Blue Grocery has been the victim of this sort of crime.

Back in September, the location on 3rd and Lavaca was hit by multiple break-ins in a matter of days, as a man kicked open the front doors to steal mostly cigarettes.

Staley says that some sort of action needs to be taken to keep these from becoming a common occurrence.

"We just need the city to realize there’s an issue here and to pay more attention to it," he said.

Staley claims APD has been extremely supportive when it comes to assisting their downtown locations, but says there just aren't enough officers to keep up with demand.

Staley says he’s had meetings with District 9 Councilman Zohaib Zo Qadri, who represents Downtown Austin, on how to increase safety in places like Nueces Street, but hasn’t received much help.

"He’ll have meetings and he’ll take notes. He’s very concerned, he’ll tell you that. Public safety is a big concern of his, but we don’t see any activity, any action. We’re not getting any benefit down here from his engagement," says Staley.

FOX 7 reached out for comment from Qadri’s office on the Royal Blue armed robbery, but has yet to hear anything back.

What's next:

Now the grocery chain is taking security into its own hands, changing what forms of payments it will take. Beginning as soon as next week, Royal Blue Grocery locations will be going cashless.

"We just made the decision that it is now something that is now putting our employees at risk," says Staley.

According to APD, the suspect in the armed robbery left the scene before police arrived. They would not confirm if there were any leads at this time.