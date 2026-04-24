Runaway kangaroo spotted on Texas highway

The Brief Runaway kangaroo spotted on highway near Gordon A coffee truck owner got video of the marsupial hopping around while she was waiting for a tow truck



A coffee truck owner stranded on a highway in North Texas got quite the surprise while waiting for a tow truck.

What we know:

Carlie Butler, who owns mobile coffee company Espressoak which is based out of Abilene, shared video with Storyful of a kangaroo she spotted on the highway.

Butler says a tire had blown out while she was on Interstate 20 near Gordon, and she had been waiting for hours for a tow truck when suddenly, the marsupial appeared.

What they're saying:

"I’ve been working as a small business owner for years to go viral," Butler told Storyful. "Who knew all I needed was a breakdown and a kangaroo?"

"It’s brought so much exposure and joy in the midst of a hard season. My coffee trailer is being repaired, and we hope to be back up and running in the next couple weeks," Butler said.

What we don't know:

It was not clear where the kangaroo escaped from, but it is legal to own kangaroos in Texas.