Car chase in Fayette County: Suspects drive on 2 deflated tires & 2 rims

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The Brief 2 people arrested after a car chase in Fayette County The two failed to yield to emergency lights during a traffic stop and sped up to more than 100 mph Deputies disabled all four tires but the suspects continued for a time on 2 deflated tires and 2 rims



Two people have been arrested after they led Fayette County Sheriff's Office deputies on a car chase.

The backstory:

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at around 2:30 a.m. on April 23 when one of its deputies initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near Schulenberg.

The vehicle failed to yield to the deputy's emergency lights and siren and instead accelerated to speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

During the pursuit, a Flatonia Police Department sergeant deployed tire deflation devices and successfully disabled all four tires of the suspect vehicle.

Officials say the suspect vehicle exited the interstate in Flatonia and continued to drive on two deflated tires and two rims.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop in a restaurant parking lot along the frontage road.

Upon stopping, two people from inside the vehicle fled on foot into a wooded area behind the restaurant.

Dig deeper:

Jade Smith

A female passenger, identified as Jade Smith, 18, of New Mexico, was apprehended almost immediately. She resisted arrest during the encounter.

The male driver, identified as Tyrese Mitchell, 26, of San Antonio, initially evaded officers by hiding in thick brush but was located minutes later. He also resisted arrest.

Tyrese Mitchell

Mitchell told authorities that he fled due to having a suspended driver’s license.

A search of the vehicle did not reveal any illegal substances or contraband.

What's next:

Mitchell was medically cleared at a local hospital and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange, where he was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transportation.

Smith was also transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention and Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transportation.