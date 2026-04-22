2 San Antonio houses explode hours apart; 5 injured

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The Brief Five people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition, after two separate homes exploded hours apart on the same street Wednesday evening. Approximately 10 homes were evacuated and power was cut to the neighborhood as emergency crews worked to secure the scene in heavy rain. The explosions are likely gas-related, though the official cause remains under investigation as utility crews work to detect and shut off leaks.



Three people are in critical condition and a neighborhood remains under evacuation after two "very similar" home explosions rocked a San Antonio community hours apart on Wednesday evening.

2 San Antonio homes explode

What we know:

Fire officials confirmed that a total of five patients were taken to area trauma centers with burn injuries following the blasts. While the first explosion happened shortly after 6 p.m., a second home ignited and exploded around 8 p.m. while fire crews and media were already on the scene.

"It was very similar to the first," San Antonio Fire Chief Valerie Frausto said during a news conference. "Roof blew… there’s sheet rock and insulation across the street. Very scary that we were that close, but fortunately, nobody [else] got hurt."

Authorities evacuated approximately 10 homes along Preston Hollow Drive, five on each side of the street, as well as additional homes across the way. Officials declined to call the area safe, noting that the evacuation process is ongoing as they work to mitigate further risks.

What they're saying:

"We are in the process of evacuating, so I would definitely not say it’s safe," the official said.

Utility crews have cut electricity to the neighborhood, and officials are working with CPS Energy to confirm which homes have had gas service severed. The cause of the explosions is believed to be related to gas, though officials noted the difficulty of detection under current weather conditions.

NTSB Investigation

The NTSB is sending a team to investigate Tuesday’s natural gas‑fueled home explosions, officials said on social media. The team is expected to arrive today.

Evacuated residents

Displaced residents were moved to a senior center about a mile and a half away to get them out of the heavy rain and cold. While some residents have already tried to return to their homes to retrieve pets, fire officials stated that no one will be allowed back into the perimeter until the area is fully cleared.

The force of the explosions was reportedly felt up to two miles away.

Fire crews were on the scene throughout the night to monitor the situation and provide updates to the displaced families.