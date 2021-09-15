Rural hospitals in Texas receiving up to $5M in federal funding

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is receiving up to $5 million in federal funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to help serve underserved Texans in rural hospitals throughout the state.

CMS selected HHSC as one of four recipients for a program designed to address health disparities, improve health outcomes, and meet the unique needs of Texans living in rural areas using telemedicine.

HHSC will award the money to participating rural hospitals to redesign their health care delivery systems. HHSC will also provide technical assistance, allow hospitals to purchase telemedicine equipment, training, software, and hire additional staff, if needed, to implement their programs.

"As we work to address health disparities throughout the state, this funding will help break down barriers to accessing care while connecting rural Texans with health care providers in creative ways and improving overall health outcomes within their communities," said HHSC Chief Financial Officer Trey Wood.

The cooperative agreement funds will be awarded through a Request for Application process.

Eligible communities include areas within: Angelina, Brown, Burnet, DeWitt, Dawson, Guadalupe, Haskell, Maverick, Polk, San Augustine, Wichita, and Young counties. However, HHSC may recruit additional participant hospitals from other areas of the state as funding allows.

For more information about the CHART Model, visit the CMS site.

