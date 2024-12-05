Manor man sentenced to 40 years for fake cartel protection scheme
AUSTIN, Texas - A Manor man convicted of fraud and money laundering for a fake cartel protection scheme has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Court documents say 52-year-old Saint Jovite "Kota" Youngblood told victims a Mexican drug cartel was after them and offered them protection in exchange for money while claiming to be a veteran of the U.S. Army's Delta Force.
He also told them the money that they gave to him would be returned to them with a significant return. That money was instead used to gamble in casinos in Las Vegas.
Youngblood defrauded 32 people for more than $12 million, says the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was charged with wire fraud and money laundering and will spend 480 months in prison.
He was also ordered to pay the full restitution of $12,766,384.
The Source: Information in this report came from the U.S. Attorney's Office.