The Brief Saint Jovite Youngblood was convicted in April of fraud and money laundering. Youngblood told the victims a drug cartel was after them and offered them protection for money, says the U.S. Attorney's Office. Youngblood defrauded nearly three dozen people for more than $12 million.



A Manor man convicted of fraud and money laundering for a fake cartel protection scheme has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

Court documents say 52-year-old Saint Jovite "Kota" Youngblood told victims a Mexican drug cartel was after them and offered them protection in exchange for money while claiming to be a veteran of the U.S. Army's Delta Force.

He also told them the money that they gave to him would be returned to them with a significant return. That money was instead used to gamble in casinos in Las Vegas.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Youngblood defrauded 32 people for more than $12 million, says the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was charged with wire fraud and money laundering and will spend 480 months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay the full restitution of $12,766,384.