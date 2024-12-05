Could 6th Street be open to cars on weekends?

The Brief E. 6th Street has been closed to traffic on weekend nights for decades. Austin Police and several departments are looking at options to open 6th Street to cars. Business owners and residents don't think this is a good idea.



For decades, E. 6th Street has been closed to traffic on weekend nights to accommodate bar-goers. However, that might change in an effort to crack down on crime.

Austin Police and several departments are looking at options to open 6th Street to cars.

While the details are still being worked out, APD says: "This project will rely on partnerships, collaboration with various groups and engaging our community to create awareness and education."

Downtown business owner Bob Woody doesn't think it's a good idea. "Opening Sixth Street, putting cars where pedestrians are causes a problem," he said.

Some Austin residents like Juliette Bueno echo that thought.

"I think that's really dangerous at night. Especially during the weekends, there's a lot of drunk people here, so it's just not a good idea. People mindlessly probably would walk, and it would really put the pedestrians in danger," she said.

Part of the Sixth Street Initiative, which City Council approved in 2021 after a string of shootings, reads:

"...while the wide swathe of empty space created by weekend street closures provides opportunities for pedestrians to walk without interacting with vehicles, it also provides ample space and opportunity for less positive activity, including fighting and alcohol-fueled violence."

Some don't think bringing traffic onto the street would bring down crime.

"I feel like it wouldn't minimize crime at all. People would definitely be in danger more," Bueno said.

"I see an increase in activity that has to be dealt with. I see it as a safety issue that someone's turning their back on," Woody said.

The city has also discussed widening the sidewalk before.

"Large crowds leaving Blind Pig, 800 people at 2 a.m. into the street, difficult for any sized sidewalk to accommodate it. Same thing, across the street, same thing next door. Maggie Mae's. Shakespeare. 800. 800. 800 [people each]. 2,400 people on the sidewalks," Woody said. "Take the cars away. Nobody gets hit by a car. That's the end. That's it. Don't add vehicles. You won't have a vehicular accident."

APD says they will share more updates when the details are worked out. It's not clear when the change would start.