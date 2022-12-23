Salado church hosts first service in new building after EF-3 tornado

The Salado community gathered at the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church for their Christmas candlelight service.

This was their first service inside the new building after an EF-3 tornado made its way through the Cedar Valley area, destroying everything in its path back in April.

The Salado community has been in recovery mode since April trying to clean up the destruction. Eight months later, Pastor Donnie Jackson was finally able to open the doors to First Cedar Valley Baptist Church a day before Christmas Eve for the Christmas candlelight service.

"I felt like he led that tornado because he had a greater purpose, we see the greater purpose, and we're not finished yet," says Pastor Donnie Jackson.

Even in the below freezing temperatures, many church members eagerly attended service to see the new church.

"We're really excited we couldn't wait to get in, and we've been working really hard to get it ready for tonight," say church member Martha Carappel.

"It's amazing we have a lot to be thankful for because we've come to this point, we remember it when it was just a slab," says minister Matthew Bush.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

After the tornado hit on April 13, 2022, service was held on the slab of foundation that was left behind. While 2022 has been a difficult time for many Salado community members, many people stepped up to help one another.

With generous donations made from church members, they were able to have church in a temporary building right beside where the new church was placed.

"We lost the old church where we used to go when I was a little girl, and then we lost this one. It was really sad it was great to see it come back so quickly," Carappel.

Pastor Donnie says he's amazed to see how the community didn't lose faith during this difficult year.

"There's been a lot of commitment people have not given up during all that," says Bush.

First Cedar Valley Baptist Church will have Christmas service on Sunday at 11 a.m.