Salvation Army of Austin opens registration for 2020 Angel Tree

The Salvation Army of Austin has opened registration for its 2020 Angel Tree.

Families with children ages 0-12 who live in Travis and Williamson counties will be required to register online only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Registration is open through October 31.

To apply, families will need to upload documents online. Families who do not have internet service are asked to make arrangements with a friend, family member outside their household, or their pastor. The Salvation Army of Austin says it will not be available to assist with or conduct phone or in-person applications.

Families applying for assistance must have a valid email address to receive notifications, including the distribution pick-up time. Parents and legal guardians can only apply for children born by October 31, the last day of registration.

Families will be required to provide documentation to verify their monthly income, including:

Employment/Earned Income for the applicant and spouse

TANF

SNAP

SSI

SSDI

Social Security

Child Support

Unemployment Benefits

Government Benefits

Other Income

Food Stamps

For each child or Angel, families will need to provide the following:

Name, gender, and birthdate

What the child needs, such as boots. sweater. blankets, etc

What the child is wishing for this year. Be exact in your description and no electronic devices, video games, or bikes

Clothing type

Shoe size

Coat size

Pants width and length

Shirt size

T-shirt size

Underwear size

Dress size

Skirt size

Bra size

Families can also provide what their child is interested in and the child's height and weight.

All supporting documents must be uploaded in one of the following file types: JPEG or JPG, PNG, CSV (Excel), DOC or DOCX or PDF. Documents can be uploaded from scanned copies or photos. The following documents will be required:

For parents/legal guardians:

Identification: Adult / Parent Driver’s license, ID card, passport, or Mexican Consulate ID

Proof of Residency: Lease, mortgage paperwork, electric bill, water bill, cable bill, etc. The document must show you live at the same address as on your application.

For children receiving assistance (only one document needed):

Birth certificate

Medicaid card (if Birth Certificate is unavailable)

Birth certificate (Medicaid approval letter, legal guardianship if birth certificate is unavailable)

After the application and documents have been submitted, the Salvation Army will review and send an email with a distribution date and time for mid-December. Families must have a distribution day and time to pick up the items and must arrive at that day and time or they will not receive the items.

Those who live in Travis and Williamson counties can call 512-445-2003 for more information or any questions regarding the Angel Tree program. For more on the Angel Tree program, click here.

