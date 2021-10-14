Salvation Army opens family applications for annual Angel Tree

The Salvation Army is accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31.

Documents must be uploaded to a phone or computer and the application completed by the deadline to participate. There are instructional videos in both English and Spanish to help families successfully complete their application.

The Salvation Army expects to have more than 8,000 children served by its Angel Tree program this year for families in need.

"The Angel Tree program is such a crucial part of what we do in the community. There are so many families who are struggling this year, and that’s why and our goal is to provide a child more than just a gift, but also hope," said Major Lewis Reckline, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Austin. "We want children to have a wonderful Christmas, and our Angel Tree program helps to make that happen."

The Salvation Army says its Angel Tree program has helped to fulfill the Christmas wishes and needs of children up to 12 years old throughout Central Texas since 1979. Parents or guardians provide The Salvation Army with a list for each child that includes special toys or games, along with items like clothing and shoes. Donors then can "adopt" and fill an Angel Tree bag with gifts chosen for that specific child. Gifts are then distributed to parents in time for Christmas.

"As we draw closer to year’s end, we want to enable families dealing with incredible hardships to have a wonderful Christmas," said Major Reckline. "To accomplish this, we need people in our community to give whatever they can to support Angel Tree."

The Salvation Army also relies on monetary donations to assist in filling requests for Forgotten Angels, which are not fulfilled before December 6. All donations made online stay local to help families in Travis and Williamson counties. To make a monetary donation online for the Angel Tree program, click here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter