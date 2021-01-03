Sam Ehlinger announces he's declaring for the NFL Draft

article

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger announced he's declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Ehlinger made the announcement with a video on his Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The decision comes one day after Texas announced the firing of head coach Tom Herman. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was announced as the Longhorns' new head coach hours later.

Due to the NCAA granting blanket waivers to all players for the pandemic-affected 2020 season, Elhinger would have had the option of returning to UT Austin for a fifth year in 2021, according to FOX Sports.

The Longhorns will likely hold a competition during spring and fall camp to replace Elhinger.

