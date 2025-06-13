San Antonio flooding: 11 people dead, several still missing

The Brief 11 people are dead after severe flooding in San Antonio Storms came into the area early Thursday morning (6/12) Rescue and recovery efforts are still ongoing



Eleven people are confirmed dead after severe flooding in San Antonio.

Several people are still missing. However, the San Antonio Fire Department said the number is reducing.

The primary search efforts remain focused on the Salado Creek (Perrin Beitel event) and the Leon Creek near Highway 90 and Callaghan Rd areas, SAFD said.

"Texas A&M Task Force 1 is arriving in town and search specialists have begun assisting our efforts in these locations. This rescue / recovery effort will be an ongoing and extremely thorough process for days to come. Thank you for your patience in this ever-growing and expanding event. We will continue to provide you with updates as they are confirmed," SAFD said.

San Antonio flooding

The backstory:

Crews responded to several emergency water rescue calls as people saw cars being swept away in the area of NE Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel shortly after 5 a.m. on June 12.

San Antonio police say at least 13 vehicles were found submerged at various locations.

There were several calls SAFD responded to pin connection to flooding.