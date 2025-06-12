San Antonio flooding: At least 4 dead, others missing

article

The Brief At least 4 people were killed in flooding in San Antonio on Thursday. Several cars were swept away in the area of NE Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel. At least 2 people are still missing.



At least four people are dead after heavy rains fell in San Antonio on Thursday morning.

Deadly San Antonio flooding

What we know:

Crews responded to several emergency water rescue calls as people saw cars being swept away in the area of NE Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel shortly after 5 a.m.

Four people were confirmed dead, four were taken to the hospital, two people are still missing and 10 were rescued, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

San Antonio police say at least 13 vehicles were found submerged at various locations.

Source: KABB

By the numbers:

The incident was just one of several calls overnight.

Here's a look at all of the calls from before 8 a.m.

Fire Alarm: 58

Lighting Strike: 3

Powerline: 4

Structure Fires: 3

Transformer Fires: 4

Water Rescue: 65

High Water Investigation: 8

Motor Vehicle Crash Fire Only: 8

Motor Vehicle Crash High Speed: 24

Motor Vehicle Crash Minor: 19

Motor Vehicle Crash Major: 22

Watercraft Rescue: 1

Water Evacuation: 8

Other Fire: 3

Rollover: 1

Family of those missing speak out

What they're saying:

"We start seeing the cars come up," Angel Richards said. "I recognize the tires on this one, I believe that's my car."

Richards looked towards a flipped-over Cadillac on Thursday, but she hadn't heard from her husband, who was driving it earlier that same morning.

"I was speaking with him this morning while he was on his way to work. After he called me and said that the car had stalled and he was flooded," she said. "I heard one big boom and then the water on the phone. Like it just. That phone dropped in the water, and that was the end."

A video showed the current ripping and flooding the road, shocking Deonte Curtis, whose stepfather is missing.

"It kind of looked like a river, like a wild river," Curtis said.

It's a scene Richards says doesn't seem real.

"I've never seen this happen before in my life. Not like this. No, I have no cars to flood. They be stranded. Sometimes they will under because there's a bridge or whatever, but not pulled into a bayou and taking about a couple of miles down the stream," she said.