San Antonio flooding: Vigil held for drowning victims

A candlelight vigil was held to honor the 13 lives that were lost during flash flooding in San Antonio on June 12.

San Antonio vigil

The backstory:

"My mom was on that call, and there was no turning around. It was too fast. I called within a minute, and he had been swept away," said a woman whose father died in the floods.

The deadly flooding caused widespread damage, made rushing rivers out of overpasses, and broke record rainfall totals that the city had not seen since 2013.

"I lived here all my life, born and raised in San Antonio, and I've never seen this type of devastation."

Family, friends, and community members gathered to show support and remember the tragedy that struck the city only six days prior.

"People that's coming out here, it is a lovely thing," said Harry Simms, whose niece died in the floods. "It's nothing but family and love here."

There was a moment of silence, followed by songs and prayers, shared in the parking lot as the sun set.

"He was so strong, he was so caring, he's a father. He served our country, and anyone who was around him needed help; he helped."

The candlelight vigil was organized by the Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, as well as San Antonio Aware and Prepared.

Tyson Tufuno's father died in the flood.

"Whether you lost a father, a son, a husband, a mom, a wife, a sister, a cousin, or a friend, we have all got things that we need to do," said Tyson Tufuno. "Don't let this break y'all, though."

Two of the victims were as young as 28 years old, with the oldest being 67 years old.

"This girl was something special," said Simms. "She just had a daughter, Harmony, that is six months old and just all around the tragedy."

A large crowd of people attended the vigil, which was held on Wednesday night at the shopping center located off NE Loop 410 near Bandera and Wurzbach Road.

"We may not understand it today, but everything happens in accordance to God's will," said Tufuno.

According to the fire department, it took two days to locate all the people reported missing on June 12. The medical examiner's office identified 12 of the 13 bodies.