San Antonio flooding: 12 victims identified, one still to be identified
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified 12 people who were killed in the June 12 floods in San Antonio.
One person is still yet to be identified.
June 12 flooding victims
What we know:
The following have been identified as victims of the floods:
- 43-year-old Derwin Anderson, found in the Callaghan and Hwy 90 area
- 41-year-old Roseann Cobb, found in the Wurzbach Parkway area
- 67-year-old Carlos Valdez III, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 55-year-old Martha De La Torre Rangel, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 28-year-old Victor Manuel Macias Castro, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 51-year-old Matthew Angel Tufuno, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 29-year-old Christine Gonzalez, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 61-year-old Rudy Garza, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 28-year-old Josue Pinadelatorre, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 60-year-old Andrew Sanchez, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 63-year-old Brett Riley, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
- 42-year-old Stevie Richards, found in the 410/Perrin Beitel area
The medical examiner's office says it is still working to identify and confirm next of kin for the 13th victim.
June 12 floods
The backstory:
Crews responded to several emergency water rescue calls as people saw cars being swept away in the area of NE Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel shortly after 5 a.m. on June 12.
San Antonio police say at least 13 vehicles were found submerged at various locations.
The San Antonio Fire Department said on Saturday, June 14 that all reported missing persons had been recovered.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office and previous reporting.