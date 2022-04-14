San Antonio man sentenced for aggravated ID theft, illegal firearm

A San Antonio man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for aggravated identity theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

35-year-old Alexander Kolberg received 65 months in prison after he pled guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm; one count of financial institution fraud; and one count of aggravated identity theft in January.

According to court documents, on April 20, 2020, Kolberg was arguing with a woman at a New Braunfels motel. As the argument intensified, a good Samaritan tried to de-escalate the situation when Kolberg pulled a firearm out, cocked it and headed towards them.

Law enforcement officers were called, found the firearm, and arrested Kolberg, says the UT. Officers also found a debit card in someone else’s name, blank checks, and identifying information for other people, including a notebook containing other people’s names, Social Security numbers, bank accounts and email addresses during a search of Kolberg's personal items.

An investigation revealed Kolberg created multiple bank accounts with stolen identifying information that he used to deposit forged checks. In one instance, he deposited approximately $15,000 into an account using checks from a deceased victim. Kolberg also had previous felony convictions, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

Kolberg has remained in federal custody since his arrest on November 17, 2020, says the US Attorney's Office.

