San Antonio man sentenced for arson of Travis County political party office

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for arson.

According to court documents, on Sept. 29, 2021, 31-year-old Ryan Faircloth threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the Travis County Democratic Party office in downtown Austin, causing a fire.

Faircloth admitted to targeting the political party because he opposed positions he believed to be taken by the Democratic Party.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Faircloth pleaded guilty to one count of arson. In addition to the prison sentence, Faircloth was ordered to pay $12,472.84 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.