San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of minor

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Daniel Vesa coerced a minor into taking videos showing the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct using a social media platform.

Vesa also forced the child to engage in sex acts with him over a two-year period.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Vesa pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. In addition to the prison sentence, Vesa was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victim and serve a lifetime of supervised release.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter