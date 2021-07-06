San Antonio police looking for missing 19-year-old

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

According to an Endangered Missing Alert from Texas DPS, Iness Jiongo was last seen at 200 North Comal in San Antonio at 1:15 a.m. July 3.

Jiongo has been classified as a "missing person with intellectual disabilities" according to the alert.

Jiongo is described as a Black female about 5 feet tall and 200 lbs. She has black hair in five braids and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolor tank top and black shorts with white strips on each side.

Anyone with information on Niongo's whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

