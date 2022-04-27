San Antonio woman sentenced to prison for role in bank fraud scheme

A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution for her role in a bank fraud scheme.

According to court documents, from July 2017-July 2018, 32-year-old Audrey Lynne Avila carried out a scheme to defraud banks by filling out change of address forms with the US Postal Service and having other people's mail delivered to mailing addresses she controlled.

Avila then used stolen credit cards and checks to buy items and deposit funds into her bank accounts.

On Jan. 25, Avila pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. She has been in federal custody since her arrest on June 4, 2021.

On April 26, Avila was sentenced to 45 months in prison and was ordered to pay $12,443.64 in restitution.

"This sentencing demonstrates that identity theft and fraud have serious consequences in the Western District of Texas," said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. "This office will aggressively prosecute those who commit such crimes."

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with help from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.