San Antonio resident wins $1 Million in Powerball drawing

The Brief A San Antonio resident won a second-tier Powerball prize of $1,000,004 from the Aug. 18 drawing. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick purchased at an H-E-B store on Bulverde Road. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.



A San Antonio resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 in the Aug. 18 drawing.

San Antonio resident wins $1 Million

Local perspective:

The second-tier prize-winning ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #732, located at 17238 Bulverde Road, in San Antonio. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (15-46-61-63-64), but not the red Powerball number (1).

The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.

What's next:

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.