San Antonio resident wins $1 Million in Powerball drawing
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 in the Aug. 18 drawing.
Local perspective:
The second-tier prize-winning ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #732, located at 17238 Bulverde Road, in San Antonio. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (15-46-61-63-64), but not the red Powerball number (1).
The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.
What's next:
Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Lottery.