Texas man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for distributing child porn

A San Antonio man has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

64-year-old Juan Rafael Benavidez pled guilty in January to one count of distribution of child pornography and was sentenced last week to 190 months in prison.

According to court documents, a federal search warrant was issued on Benavidez's home in July 2020. His cellphone was seized, and forensic analysis uncovered approximately 37,657 images and four videos of CSAM.

Benavidez has remained in federal custody since his arrest in July 2020.