Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting at Amazon delivery station: SAPD

A teen has been arrested after people reportedly overheard him saying he was planning a mass shooting at a San Antonio Amazon Delivery Station.

San Antonio police officers responded to the station on Sous Vide Way around 10:30 a.m. June 27 and spoke with several people who reported hearing the teen, who was an employee there, say he was planning a mass shooting at the station.

SAPD says detectives then "acquired credible information" to believe the teen's comments were taken as a "legitimate potential mass shooting threat."

The teen, later identified as 19-year-old Rodolfo Aceves, was found at a different location and detained by officers without incident within a few hours, says SAPD, and detectives developed additional information to support the threat.

Rodolfo V. Aceves (San Antonio Police Department)

A warrant for Aceves was obtained, and he was taken into custody on a charge of terroristic threat. Detectives also seized an AR-15 from Aceves's location.

"This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses," said SAPD in a Facebook post about the case. "This is the essence of "see something, say something." If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome."