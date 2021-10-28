San Antonio woman charged with meth distribution, says US Attorney

A San Antonio woman has been arrested on criminal charges related to her alleged involved in distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on 31-year-old Karen Lastiri's vehicle on Oct. 26. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, deputies found approximately 63 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Lastiri is charged by a criminal complaint with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

If convicted, Lastiri faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years to life in prison.

DEA, along with assistance from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the case.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter