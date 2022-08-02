San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County

Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July.

The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4 Fire Marshal Michael Dickens determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional sparking from the use of cutting/grinding tools on metal.

On July 23 around 3 p.m., crews from ESD No. 4 and the Liberty Hill Fire Department responded to a report of a small vegetation fire in the 2100 block of Tower Road in Liberty Hill. Crews found a one-acre open field on fire, which was spreading rapidly to a heavily dense area of vegetation, says Williamson County.

Additional agencies were requested to help due to the terrain and rapid growth, and twenty-four agencies responded. Crews remained on scene until July 27 to completely extinguish the fire.

Multiple county, state and national firefighters and apparatus, including two rotary wing aircraft and nine fixed winged aircraft helped with the fire response, says the county.