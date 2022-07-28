San Gabriel Fire in Williamson County now 100% contained

Officials in Williamson County have announced that the San Gabriel Fire is now 100% contained.

In a post on Twitter, officials thanked "all of the first responders as well as the amazing residents for their outpouring support for the first responders working this fire. They definitely felt the love."

Just a few days ago, swirls of ash and smoke could be seen spinning out of the burn zone along the north fork of the San Gabriel River between Georgetown and Liberty Hill. At that time the fire was about 90% contained.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The fire, which started on July 23, may have been ignited by a property owner who was using a cutting torch.

At one point 65 homes were evacuated and forward progression of the fire was stopped on July 24. Aerial bombardment was credited for no lives or homes lost.

An official ruling on the cause has not been announced.