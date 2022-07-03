San Jose police issue 500 citations at sideshow involving over 200 cars

article

San Jose police said over 200 vehicles took part in a sideshow Saturday night and about 500 citations were issued.

At approximately 11 p.m. the alleged sideshow erupted at the intersection of S 10th St and Alma Ave, and officers said they worked quickly to shut it down.

They made seven arrests for various weapons and firearms charges, and about 500 citations were issued for various violations, including spectating, according to SJPD.

Photo from San Jose police from sideshow on July 2, 2022

Police said they seized two guns and towed five 30-day impounds.

Authorities shared a photo of a previous sideshow from above, showing multiple cars blocking an intersection.

"We are understaffed but dedicated to our community," said SJPD. "Many Officers stayed long past their shifts to combat this activity."