Expand / Collapse search

San Marcos reduces drought restrictions to Stage Three

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
San Marcos
FOX 7 Austin

San Marcos reduces water restrictions

Thanks to rising water levels recently, the city of San Marcos announced drought restrictions are being reduced from Stage Four to Stage Three.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The city of San Marcos announced that drought restrictions are being reduced from Stage Four to Stage Three thanks to recent rising water levels.

While both stages are similar, State Three allows hand-watering any day, any time, and drip irrigation systems are allowed to run any day during approved times.

Automatic sprinkler systems are still only allowed on one day every other week.

MORE SAN MARCOS NEWS

For a breakdown of current drought restrictions, visit the city's website.