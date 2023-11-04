San Marcos reduces drought restrictions to Stage Three

The city of San Marcos announced that drought restrictions are being reduced from Stage Four to Stage Three thanks to recent rising water levels.

While both stages are similar, State Three allows hand-watering any day, any time, and drip irrigation systems are allowed to run any day during approved times.

Automatic sprinkler systems are still only allowed on one day every other week.

For a breakdown of current drought restrictions, visit the city's website.