Pecan trees to be removed at City Park in San Marcos

Three pecan trees are set for removal at City Park in San Marcos starting Monday, Oct. 23.

San Marcos Parks & Recreation staff say two of the trees are dead due to drought stress and disease, and the third's structural integrity has been compromised.

The third tree is in a "high use" area between the river and the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall. The city says the trunk is around 35% dead around the tree's circumference, up the trunk and down to its main supporting roots. Insects, disease and environmental factors have contributed to the tree's decline.

Heritage Tree Care will be removing the three trees.

Parks & Recreation staff is also working on planting 48 new trees in City Park this fall, including western soapberry, lacey oak, flameleaf sumac, eastern persimmon, and more species. Residents and park visitors are advised to not remove any wooden stakes they find around the park.

The city is also hosting a Community Tree Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 4 at City Park starting at 10 a.m. City residents can select up to two trees per household from a variety of native shade and ornamental 3-5 gallon trees. Trees will be available first-come, first-served while supplies last.