San Marcos man arrested in connection with Wimberley bar fire

A San Marcos man was arrested in Jasper County in connection with a fire investigation in Wimberley.

The backstory:

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, on June 30, deputies assisted the Hays County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Texas Rangers with a search warrant in the 500 block of CR 737 in Buna.

Aiden Dwyer, 24, of San Marcos was taken into custody.

JCSO said the warrant was in connection with a fire investigation in Wimberley this past weekend at Savage’s Bar and Grill. One person was injured in the fire.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the Hays County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Dwyer is currently in the Jasper County Jail.