San Marcos man charged after he was seen taking pictures under victim's skirt

Published  May 16, 2025 2:58pm CDT
San Marcos
Andy Longoria, 49

    • A man was charged after he was seen taking pictures under a victim's skirt
    • SMPD said the incident happened on April 24 at the Walmart on Hwy 80 in San Marcos
    • The victim said he was following her and she pushed the man away

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man was arrested and charged after he was seen trying to take pictures under a victim's skirt in San Marcos.

The backstory:

San Marcos police said on April 24, a woman shopping at Walmart on Hwy 80 saw a man following her. 

She told police she saw him try to take pictures under her skirt using his phone. She pushed the man away, told a store employee, and police were called.

Officers reviewed security video, and it showed the man following her. The video also helped find and identify the suspect. 

A search warrant was obtained and police found the clothes seen in the video and phone used. 

On May 15, 49-year-old Andy Longoria, of San Marcos, was arrested. He was charged with invasive visual recording.

If you believe you may have been a victim or experienced something similar, please contact the San Marcos Police Department. 

The Source: Information from the San Marcos Police Department

