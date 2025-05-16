San Marcos man charged after he was seen taking pictures under victim's skirt
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A man was arrested and charged after he was seen trying to take pictures under a victim's skirt in San Marcos.
The backstory:
San Marcos police said on April 24, a woman shopping at Walmart on Hwy 80 saw a man following her.
She told police she saw him try to take pictures under her skirt using his phone. She pushed the man away, told a store employee, and police were called.
Officers reviewed security video, and it showed the man following her. The video also helped find and identify the suspect.
A search warrant was obtained and police found the clothes seen in the video and phone used.
On May 15, 49-year-old Andy Longoria, of San Marcos, was arrested. He was charged with invasive visual recording.
If you believe you may have been a victim or experienced something similar, please contact the San Marcos Police Department.
The Source: Information from the San Marcos Police Department