San Marcos police looking for man who burglarized townhome

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a man they say burglarized a home in mid-May.

Around 2 p.m. on May 17, San Marcos police officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Telluride Townhomes. A resident there told officers she had gone up to her bedroom and found her roommate's backpack on her bed.

She stated her roommate did not typically leave belongings in her room and noticed it had miscellaneous jewelry inside belonging to her roommate. As she walked through the hallway to return the bag, she reported seeing a man running out of her roommate's bedroom.

The man then ran down the stairs and out the back door. He was caught later on a Ring doorbell camera attempting to open another apartment door.

He is described as a Black man in his early to mid 20s, approximately 6' with a lean muscular build and a crew cut hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a light gray dry-fit shirt and dark gray jogger pants.

(San Marcos Police Department)

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the San Marcos Police Department's non-emergency number 512-753-2108 or reach out directly to Det. Bennett at 512-753-2130.