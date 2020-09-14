San Marcos Police Department hosting biannual entrance exam

The San Marcos Police Department is hosting its biannual entrance exam for interested applicants on Saturday, October 17.

Both certified and non-certified applicants are encouraged to apply.

SMPD says it offers a competitive salary, cadet training, and lateral entry for persons with four or more years of experience.

The starting annual salary for SMPD cadets in training is $51,258. The base salary for officers starts at $58,306. The base salary for lateral entry officers with at least four years of experience is $66,211.

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE)-certified peace officers will also be eligible for a $3,000 hiring incentive.

The deadline to apply for the test is Monday, Oct. 12. To learn more about the hiring process and to apply online, visit SMPDJOBS.com.

