San Marcos Police Department hosting biannual entrance exam
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department is hosting its biannual entrance exam for interested applicants on Saturday, October 17.
Both certified and non-certified applicants are encouraged to apply.
SMPD says it offers a competitive salary, cadet training, and lateral entry for persons with four or more years of experience.
The starting annual salary for SMPD cadets in training is $51,258. The base salary for officers starts at $58,306. The base salary for lateral entry officers with at least four years of experience is $66,211.
Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE)-certified peace officers will also be eligible for a $3,000 hiring incentive.
The deadline to apply for the test is Monday, Oct. 12. To learn more about the hiring process and to apply online, visit SMPDJOBS.com.
