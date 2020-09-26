San Marcos police looking for suspect after man shot in face

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect in an incident where a man was shot in the face.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, SMPD received a call just before 9:30 p.m. reporting that a man at a business in the 1100 block of Hwy 80 had been shot in the face. Several other individuals reportedly fled in multiple vehicles.

Officers arrived on scene, but didn't find a victim. Witnesses reported that a verbal argument had happened in the parking lot and that a man had run from the scene after shots were fired.

SMPD says later that evening, the victim was identified and contacted. He agreed to meet with officers but didn't show up. His injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

SMPD is looking for the suspect who is described as a white or Hispanic male, accompanied by a white or Hispanic female with black hair and blonde streaks.

An investigation is ongoing.

