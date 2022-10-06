San Marcos police officer resigns after being charged with injury to child, violence against family

A San Marcos police officer was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The officer then voluntarily resigned from the San Marcos Police Department.

The City of San Marcos said on Oct. 3, San Marcos police were notified of a criminal accusation related to family violence by the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

San Marcos police immediately placed Kyle Lobo on administrative leave and began an internal investigation, while HCSO conducted the criminal investigation.

On Oct. 6, Lobo voluntarily resigned as a police officer. Lobo’s peace officer license will reflect a dishonorable discharge as a result of his resignation in relation to allegations of criminal misconduct.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for Lobo, and he was arrested by them at the San Marcos Police Department after submitting his resignation.

The arrest warrants were for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Injury to a Child.