6 injured by truck hitting group in crosswalk; driver found to be intoxicated: police

Six people were injured after a truck crashed into a group of pedestrians in a crosswalk in San Marcos.

What we know:

The San Marcos Police Department says that officers responded around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 15 to a crash at the intersection of E. Hopkins Street and N. LBJ Drive, near The Square.

The crash involved a truck and a group of pedestrians in a crosswalk. Six people were struck; five of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one by private vehicle.

SMPD says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Enrique Gutierrez-Field of Waco, remained on scene, but was found to be intoxicated and arrested.

The charges

Enrique Gutierrez-Field (San Marcos Police Department)

What's next:

According to Hays County court records, Gutierrez-Field is facing:

1 count of unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor

6 counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

4 counts of third-degree felony intoxication assault with a vehicle involving serious bodily injury

SMPD says the incident remains under investigation.