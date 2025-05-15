6 injured by truck hitting group in crosswalk; driver found to be intoxicated: police
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Six people were injured after a truck crashed into a group of pedestrians in a crosswalk in San Marcos.
What we know:
The San Marcos Police Department says that officers responded around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 15 to a crash at the intersection of E. Hopkins Street and N. LBJ Drive, near The Square.
The crash involved a truck and a group of pedestrians in a crosswalk. Six people were struck; five of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one by private vehicle.
SMPD says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Enrique Gutierrez-Field of Waco, remained on scene, but was found to be intoxicated and arrested.
The charges
Enrique Gutierrez-Field (San Marcos Police Department)
What's next:
According to Hays County court records, Gutierrez-Field is facing:
- 1 count of unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor
- 6 counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- 4 counts of third-degree felony intoxication assault with a vehicle involving serious bodily injury
SMPD says the incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the San Marcos Police Department