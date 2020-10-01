San Marcos to end drought restrictions October 4
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos says it will return to year-round water conservation rules on Sunday, October 4, ending the currently imposed drought restrictions.
The city says year-round conservation rules are implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level rises above 660 feet above mean sea level (msl). As of September 29, the 10-day average aquifer level was at 663.7 feet, and the daily reading was 662.7 feet.
Residents will be allowed to use sprinklers any day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. starting Sunday. Hand watering and the use of soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed on any day at any time.
At-home car washing is permitted at any time but must be done using a bucket or hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off device. Washing impervious surfaces is also allowed at any time but should be limited unless required for health and safety. Wasting water is prohibited at all times.
Current aquifer levels and full text of the drought rules can be found on the City of San Marcos website.