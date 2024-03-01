San Marcos trails close to protect rare bird

article

A rare bird has closed several trails in San Marcos.

Starting March 1, marked trails in Spring Lake Natural Area and Purgatory Creek Natural Area will be closed for Golden-Cheeked Warbler nesting season.

San Marcos Parks and Recreation says the bird is an endangered species that only breeds in Central Texas and nests in the Ashe juniper and oak trees found in some natural areas in the area.

They close certain trails every year from March 1 to May 31 to protect the Golden-Cheeked Warblers.

The trails closed include:

Spring Lake Natural Area: Porcupine, Roadrunner and Grey Fox Trails

Purgatory Creek Natural Area: Paraiso

For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov.