'Mystery' snail could cause big problems in the wild: TPWD
TEXAS - Have you seen this snail? Texas Parks and Wildlife says it could cause big problems in the Lone Star State.
Chinese Mystery Snail (Texas Parks and Wildlife)
The Chinese Mystery Snail is typically sold for use in aquariums, but Texas Parks and Wildlife says it has been found in state waterways.
Texas Parks says the snail is an invasive species that could carry parasites, clog water intake pipes and compete with native snail species.
MORE STORIES
- Family's backyard floods during heavy rain ever since 183 Toll was built
- Austin awarded $1M grant to help fight climate change
- City cracks down on pollution in San Marcos River
Texas Parks asks Texas residents to never dump tanks or aquariums in rivers or lakes.