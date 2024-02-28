'Mystery' snail could cause big problems in the wild: TPWD

Have you seen this snail? Texas Parks and Wildlife says it could cause big problems in the Lone Star State.

Chinese Mystery Snail (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

The Chinese Mystery Snail is typically sold for use in aquariums, but Texas Parks and Wildlife says it has been found in state waterways.

Texas Parks says the snail is an invasive species that could carry parasites, clog water intake pipes and compete with native snail species.

MORE STORIES

Texas Parks asks Texas residents to never dump tanks or aquariums in rivers or lakes.