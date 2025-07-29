Sandy Creek bridge in Travis County can be saved after deadly flooding

The Brief The Sandy Creek Bridge near Leander can be saved after deadly flooding during the Fourth of July weekend Design work would take about two weeks and construction could take 30 to 45 days Residents can go to the Jonestown Community Center and the Round Mountain Baptist Church for assistance



A Travis County bridge that was washed out by the deadly Fourth of July flooding can be saved.

County commissioners and residents of the Sandy Creek neighborhood received the good news on Tuesday.

Last week, county engineers completed a safety assessment. The report, which came on Friday, July 25, took longer than what residents were hoping for.

Sandy Creek Bridge update

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, Travis County Commissioners were briefed on a repair plan by Public Works Director Robert Valenzuela.

"The good news is the bridge can be salvaged. We don't have to tear it down," said Valenzuela.

The bridge has shifted 12 inches on one end and two feet on the other. The thick concrete was unable to withstand the debris that slammed into it during the deadly flooding during the Fourth of July weekend.

Engineers considered cutting the deck into three sections and lifting them with large cranes to reset the bridge, but Valenzuela said that idea was rejected for being too risky.

"The second option was, what if we just left the bridge deck alone and repaved the approaches to either side and supported the ends and cleaned it up? We can do it with traditional bridge equipment. We wouldn't have to bring in these bigger cranes. We wouldn't have to worry about designing a support structure to do it," said Valenzuela.

The commission was told design work would take about two weeks and construction could take 30 to 45 days.

"Our intent is to put the bridge back to where it was, elevation-wise and everything. Once we open it up, I don't intend to close it for the most part," said Valenzuela.

Phase 2 will focus on erosion and the parts of the bridge that were broken but are not load-bearing. Travis County Commissioner Ann Howard was told the job would not be a band-aid repair.

Sandy Creek residents like John said the county, even with a rebuilding plan, should not ignore the temporary crossing that was built.

"If we're going to continue to use it for any length of time, it needs to be improved. The surface is already settling; it wouldn't take much rain at all for us to be pulling residents out of that low water crossing because of the way that it was designed and the temporary nature of the design," said John.

"We just want it to be safe. If it's safe to lift and replace and armor and repair the approach, then do that. We just want it to be safe, that’s it," John added.

The temporary low water crossing, allowing access into the neighborhood, will receive maintenance during construction, according to a county spokesperson.

What's next:

As residents try to regain what they lost, signs have started going up in front of several homes stating volunteers are no longer needed.

"Over the last two weeks, 38,072 cubic yards of debris have been removed from the Sandy Creek neighborhood. That's about 3,173 dump trucks full of debris," said Travis County Executive for Transportation and Natural Resources.

The county, according to McDonald, is now working to remove all the smashed vehicles, trailers, boats and RVs that were pushed into right of ways. That effort is being coordinated with the state.

The county is waiving permitting fees for those who want to rebuild, but is requiring those in the floodplain to build higher.

The county is also looking at opening a multi-agency resource center to help residents navigate the recovery effort. Commissioners voted to authorize the hiring of some temporary staff.

As of now, there are two sites in Travis County that residents can go to for assistance: the Jonestown Community Center and the Round Mountain Baptist Church.