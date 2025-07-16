Sandy Creek community voice frustrations toward Travis County after deadly flooding

The Brief The Sandy Creek community is voicing their concerns after deadly flooding during the July 4th weekend They are questioning the response from Travis County Travis County responded and said they have several resources available



As Central Texas begins the long road to recovery after the deadly flooding, communities are coming together to rebuild.

However, questions continue to grow about the response at the county level.

Sandy Creek community voice frustrations

What they're saying:

"It's a warzone, it's an absolute warzone. There’s decaying matter everywhere, there's debris, there's wreckage, there are cars still in people’s backyards," said volunteer, Annette Sponseller.

That's how residents are describing what's left of their Sandy Creek community following the deadly July 4th weekend flooding.

"Saving your kids and having to go uphill from a place you never should have had to go uphill from. My nephew's car was swept into our neighbor's yard and my neighbor's home was swept away," said Kaleena, a Sandy Creek resident.

For resident Kaleena, she says words can’t describe the destruction she’s seen. The flooding damaged her home that had been in her family for nearly half a century.

Kaleena’s family home was ruined by the flood. Now, all her belongings sit piled outside, surrounded by the debris.

"My mother has raised three kids here, over 11 grandkids, five or six great grandkids. We were all raised here. This is mommas house. It was the safe place and, for the first time in 47 years, it was no longer the safe place," said Kaleena.

Despite her own loss, Kaleena, like so many others, is stepping up for her neighbors. She’s turned the front of her damaged home into a distribution center and is collecting items the community so badly needs.

Volunteer Annette Sponseller says the frustration is building and many feel the county support has been slow and unorganized.

"This community needs help. There’s hundreds of us every single day out here in the heat not going to work, getting things done for these neighbors and no officials are stepping up to help us," said Sponseller.

She stresses the need for dumpsters, heavy machinery to haul away debris, and people who know how to operate them.

"Travis County's response to this has been terrible from the start. There are stories, for forever, I could tell you of missteps in Travis County. They say they have this community center and the resource center. We’re here every day, and we’re finding we have to meet these folks where they are," said Sponseller.

Travis County responds

"We understand your frustration, we understand your anger, we hear you. Rest assured, Travis County and all of its partners at the state level and at the federal level are working very hard to get resources out there and to help all the families impacted," said Yoojin Cho, Travis County spokesperson.

Travis County says it, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, are working with the Texas Military Department to conduct door-to-door assessments with residents to help get them connected to recovery resources and assistance.

The county resource recovery center at Danielson Middle School offers hot meals, showers, flood boxes, cleaning supplies, health screenings, mental health support and more to those in need.

"Talk with a volunteer who is manning the check-in desk and let them know what services you are looking for. It's a big gymnasium with different booths. Depending on what you need and the service you are looking for, the volunteer will direct you," said Cho.

Additionally, a FEMA Disaster Outreach Center is open at Round Mountain Baptist Church, where residents can apply for federal disaster assistance.

For those wanting to help, a Volunteer Reception Center opened this week at Plain Elementary in Leander.

"Starting at 8 a.m., shuttles will take you out to the work sites where you’ll receive your assignment and spend the morning or afternoon helping neighbors," Cho said. "In the face of loss, this community is proving its strength and is coming together to rebuild, one step at a time."