Santa cuts ribbon to mark completion of MoPac Intersections project

The Texas Department of Transportation celebrated the completion of the MoPac Intersections project today with Santa Claus cutting the ribbon during a live virtual ceremony.

In addition to Santa, TxDOT officials were joined by State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, Travis County Commissioner Gerald Daugherty and Austin City Council Member Paige Ellis.

750,000 cubic yards of material were excavated in order to extend the MoPac mainlanes below ground level, which TxDOT says is enough dirt and rock to fill 18,400 swimming pools. Bridges were constructed at Slaughter Lane and La Crosse Avenue and a diverging diamond intersection was built at Slaughter Lane.

In addition, a shared-use path was constructed along the west side of MoPac to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

"TxDOT is committed to connecting you with Texas and this project exemplifies that mission," said Brian Barth, TxDOT's director of project planning and development. "The innovative intersection at Slaughter Lane addresses the traffic patterns in this area by accommodating more left-turning traffic."

The $53.5 million project, which began in January 2018, was completed ahead of schedule.

