Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Travis County canceled for Feb. 26

Travis County's drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office has been canceled for Saturday.

This cancellation is due to forecasted heavy widespread rain.

Anyone looking for an alternate vaccine location can use the County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

