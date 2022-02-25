Austin Public Health announces changes to COVID-19 vaccine operations
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) is shifting COVID-19 vaccine operations to a focused outreach approach. This decision comes after Austin-Travis County is returning to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.
The last APH vaccine clinic at Delco Activity Center is Friday, Feb. 25, and the last clinic at the Southeast Branch library is Saturday, Feb. 26. The vaccine clinics at Old Sims Elementary and Pfluger Hall remain open with their existing schedules.
APH says instead, its teams will focus on the Mobile Vaccination Program (MVP), which offers COVID-19 vaccines at locations in otherwise hard-to-reach areas. Businesses, churches and other community groups can request MVP services through an online form.
All APH vaccine clinics offer all three vaccines and their booster doses, no appointment, proof of residency or insurance is required.
APH vaccine and testing information
People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.
APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or go online.
Those who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms may inquire about testing options by calling 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905, or by visiting 211texas.org.
