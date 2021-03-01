'Save our Seniors' initiative launches in 26 Texas counties

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have named 26 participating counties for the first week of the Save Our Seniors initiative.

The Governor announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi last week to ensure more seniors are vaccinated throughout the state. The state says it has allocated up to 8,000 vaccine doses for the first week of the program, which the state says it will use in partnership with local officials and service organizations to target Texans who are 75 years and older or homebound.

TDEM and TMD say they will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in the community or administer directly to homebound seniors — these decisions will be driven by local jurisdictions based on their most vulnerable identified individuals.

"The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with live-saving COVID-19 vaccines," said Governor Abbott. "As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots in arms and further strengthen our response to this virus."

Counties participating in the first round of the program are:

Aransas

Bastrop

Brewster

Brooks

Brown

Cass

Dallas

Eastland

Freestone

Gray

Hill

Hockley

Hudspeth

Hutchinson

Irion

Lee

McCulloch

Medina

Morris

Panola

Rains

Refugio

Robertson

San Jacinto

Shelby

Webb

Abbott's office says in coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:

The state targeted areas with ongoing high hospitalizations.

The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area.

The state took into account areas who reported no more than approximately a third vaccinated for seniors.

The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks.

The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses.

The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.

