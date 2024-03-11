Scammers posing as law enforcement, IRS representatives: police

The Round Rock Police Department is warning residents about recent scams involving people posing as law enforcement or representatives from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

RRPD says that in these schemes, scammers can contact victims through phone calls, emails or even text messages and use various tactics to create a sense of urgency or fear if immediate action is not taken.

Scammers will also often manipulate caller ID to make it appear they are calling from legitimate government agencies, also known as spoofing.

RRPD is also offering the following tips to help people protect themselves from these scams:

Verify the caller’s identity

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer or an IRS agent, ask for their name, badge number, and the agency they represent. Hang up and independently verify their identity by contacting the official phone number of the agency they claim to represent. Do not use the contact information provided by the caller, as it may be fraudulent.

Never give out personal information

Be cautious about providing any personal or financial information over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call.

Don’t fall for threats or intimidation

Scammers often use threats of arrest, legal action, or other consequences to pressure victims into complying with their demands. Remember that government agencies do not conduct business in this manner. If you receive a call that seems suspicious or threatening, hang up immediately.

Educate yourself and others

Spread awareness about these scams, particularly vulnerable populations such as the elderly or those with limited English proficiency. Encourage friends and family members to be vigilant and always report suspicious activity.

RRPD is also reminding citizens that state and federal agencies will never ask for payment over the phone or by gift card, or request someone install software onto a computer.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scammer impersonating law enforcement or the IRS can report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).