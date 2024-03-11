Expand / Collapse search

Scammers posing as law enforcement, IRS representatives: police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

BBB Scam Tracker highlights

Better Business Bureau's scam tracker is a helpful tool for monitoring the latest and most common scams. 7 On Your Side reporter Carissa Lehmkuhl took the time to go through the data and highlight some of the repeated scams that were reported in Texas specifically over the past month or so.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is warning residents about recent scams involving people posing as law enforcement or representatives from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

RRPD says that in these schemes, scammers can contact victims through phone calls, emails or even text messages and use various tactics to create a sense of urgency or fear if immediate action is not taken.

Scammers will also often manipulate caller ID to make it appear they are calling from legitimate government agencies, also known as spoofing.

RRPD is also offering the following tips to help people protect themselves from these scams:

Verify the caller’s identity

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer or an IRS agent, ask for their name, badge number, and the agency they represent. Hang up and independently verify their identity by contacting the official phone number of the agency they claim to represent. Do not use the contact information provided by the caller, as it may be fraudulent.

Save Me Steve: AI voice scams

Your loved one is in trouble and needs your help desperately, but the reality is, that voice on the other end of the phone isn't really them and you've been scammed, thanks to artificial intelligence. Consumer reporter Steve Noviello has a look at this troubling trend.

Never give out personal information

Be cautious about providing any personal or financial information over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call. 

Don’t fall for threats or intimidation

Scammers often use threats of arrest, legal action, or other consequences to pressure victims into complying with their demands. Remember that government agencies do not conduct business in this manner. If you receive a call that seems suspicious or threatening, hang up immediately.

Teens falling for online scams at higher rate

The study shows that over the last five years, money lost by young adults, 20 years old and younger, grew nearly 2,500% from 2017-22 compared to 805% for seniors. FOX 7 Austin's Carissa Lehmkuhl has the latest.

Educate yourself and others

Spread awareness about these scams, particularly vulnerable populations such as the elderly or those with limited English proficiency. Encourage friends and family members to be vigilant and always report suspicious activity. 

RRPD is also reminding citizens that state and federal agencies will never ask for payment over the phone or by gift card, or request someone install software onto a computer. 

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scammer impersonating law enforcement or the IRS can report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).