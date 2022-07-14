Scammers posing as traffic enforcement in Harker Heights: police

The Harker Heights Police Department is warning the community about scammers sending emails posing as law enforcement.

HHPD says that recently a person received an email from a scammer posing as traffic enforcement, using the email address traffic.enforcement@gov-services.com.

The email stated the person had been seen going more than two times the legal speed limit by a stationary traffic camera and a citation had been issued along with a fine amount. The email also contained a link requesting the funds to be paid.

The email stated if payment was not received by a certain date, points would be added to the person's license and a late penalty of 10% would be added to the original amount for each day the payment is late.

HHPD is asking anyone who experiences this type of scam, has had a similar encounter, or knows anything about activity like this to contact the department at 254-953-5440.

In 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1631, which would prohibit the use of "photographic traffic signal enforcement systems." The bill states that local authorities "may not issue a civil or criminal charge or citation for an offense or violation based on a recorded image produced by a photographic traffic signal enforcement system".