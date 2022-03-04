SchlitterBahn Galveston set to open for spring break with nearly $3 million in renovations

Schlitterbahn Galveston opens to the public on March 12th, just in time for Spring Break.



They are excited to highlight the almost $3M in off-season enhancements that include employee training, new furniture throughout the park, and brand new paint jobs on some of their family fave favorite rides.

They’re also introducing new food and drinks as well as a fast lane. Don’t forget, SchlitterBahn Galveston season passes can be paid for with as little as $25 a month.



