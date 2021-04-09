Schlitterbahn New Braunfels hiring 1,700 seasonal workers

article

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is hiring 1,700 seasonal workers for a variety of jobs as it prepares to open for the 2021 season on May 8.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including lifeguards, housekeepers, food and beverage, security, and more. The park says it is looking for a diverse range of applicants of all ages, including students, retirees, and teachers for example, who are looking for fun summer opportunities.

The park is also offering $500 bonuses for all eligible seasonal associates, the latest addition to a list of perks the park offers to seasonal associates. Perks include free admission to any Cedar Fair park, free tickets to Schlitterbahn Waterparks, competitive pay, flexible schedules, discounted meals, and more.

Schlitterbahn says starting wages for many seasonal roles have increased to up to $13 per hour and associates can be hired starting at age 15 for some positions.

"Seasonal associates play an instrumental role in delivering on our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our guests, and in order to attract and retain those associates, we need to offer competitive wages and benefits," said GM Darren Hill. "For many associates, these jobs help pave the way for future careers and provide the skills, experiences, memories and friends that will last a lifetime. As a former lifeguard, I can attest to the career opportunities Schlitterbahn provides."

For more information about seasonal employment opportunities and to submit an application, click here.