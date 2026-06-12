Screwworm in Texas: Multiple counties declare local disasters in response to recent cases

The Brief 5 Texas counties declare local disasters in response to New World screwworm threat 3 are in Central Texas, and 2 of those have not yet seen cases The FDA has also authorized the first generic animal drug for treating New World screwworm



Five Texas counties have declared local disasters after multiple cases of New World screwworm have been confirmed in Texas animals.

Nine cases have been reported so far, with most of them found in Texas.

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By the numbers:

So far, Caldwell, Gillespie, Travis, Uvalde and Zavala counties have issued local disaster declarations in response to the screwworm threat.

Only two of those have seen cases: Zavala saw two in young calves and Gillespie had one confirmed in a goat.

Cases have also been found in Edwards and La Salle counties in cattle and in a dog in New Mexico.

The USDA is tracking all reported cases through their online dashboard.

Central Texas counties declare local disasters

Local perspective:

Three Central Texas counties have so far declared local disasters for the screwworm.

Travis, Caldwell county declarations

On Friday, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden signed local disaster declarations, taking action before the screwworm ever reaches their communities. There are no confirmed cases in either county.

"Our goal is to keep it that way," Brown said.

The closest confirmed case is about 80 miles from both counties, but the local leaders said they wanted to be ready, just in case.

"It just reflects the importance of being prepared before a potential threat reaches our community," Judge Brown said.

Travis County has already started looking for signs of the pest.

"We maintain around 40 remote wildlife cameras throughout county preserved properties. Those cameras, along with regular field observations, allow our staff to monitor wildlife for signs of injury, unusual behavior, or potential infestation," Judge Brown said.

Judge Brown said at this time, their role is focused on vigilance, surveillance, and reporting.

The declaration also gives county leaders more flexibility if the situation changes.

"If we needed to hire a team of veterinarians very quickly to deal with an infestation or something like that, I can do that without going through the normal purchasing process. So, it shortens timelines for response to things like that," Judge Brown said.

In Caldwell County, Judge Haden said ranchers need to be more vigilant than ever.

"We're all just going to have to start checking our cattle daily," Judge Haden said.

He encourages producers to report any suspected cases to the Texas Animal Health Commission.

"It's important that we track the spread of this. It's important that they know where it is and the sooner that we all deal with it, the sooner we'll get this behind us," Judge Haden said.

Gillespie County declaration

Gillespie County Judge Daniel Jones issued a disaster declaration on June 10 after a case was confirmed in a goat near Harper.

"County and City officials have been maintaining situational awareness of the evolving response and sharing information and educational resources with residents as they are received," Fredericksburg/Gillespie County Emergency Management coordinator Ashley Morris said. "We have been working to coordinate and receive information as quickly as possible to ensure residents remain informed. Residents — especially livestock and pet owners — are encouraged to monitor livestock and pets and report suspicious wounds or larvae to the Texas Animal Health Commission immediately."

RELATED: Screwworm in Texas: Infested Zone established after confirmed case in Gillespie County

The declaration also comes after the Texas Animal Health Commission established Infested Zone 03, which includes portions of Gillespie County and parts of Kimble and Kerr counties.

What is the New World screwworm?

Big picture view:

The New World screwworm is considered one of the most devastating livestock and wildlife pests in history.

The insect gets its name because it’s only found in the Americas.

It lays its eggs in the open wounds of animals, and its larvae become parasites. Unlike common fly larvae, screwworm maggots burrow into and feed exclusively on the living flesh of warm-blooded animals, causing severe injury, massive economic loss, and death if left untreated.

While rare, they can also infect humans.

The screwworm was mostly eradicated in Texas and the rest of the United States in the 60s. But now, it’s moving north up from Panama and has a known presence a little over 300 miles south of the Texas-Mexico border.

What are officials doing to combat this?

To eradicate the population, federal officials are expediting the release of billions of laboratory-raised sterile flies, deploying ground release chambers to supplement the four million sterile flies already being dispersed aerially in the region each week. When wild flies mate with the sterile flies, no offspring are produced, eventually collapsing the population.

Federal officials are also expanding response options. The FDA has now authorized the first generic animal drug for treating New World Screwworm infestations in dogs and cats. Generic Nitenpyram Tablets (nitenpyram) can be used dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens that weigh at least two pounds and are at least four weeks old.

The USDA said Nitenpyram Tablets do not prevent NWS myiasis or protect against reinfestation.

What can I do to keep myself and my animals safe?

Officials are urging people to check their pets and livestock daily for:

Draining or enlarging wounds

Maggots or egg masses

Signs of discomfort or irritability

Lesions around body openings, such as the ears, nose, genitals and umbilical area

RELATED: New World screwworm in Texas: Austin vet offers advice on keeping pets safe

Anyone who suspects an infestation is urged to immediately contact their veterinarian, state animal health official or the USDA.

Officials are also asking people to help reduce fly populations.